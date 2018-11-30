Here's how Chinese tech companies began to go global

China's tech barriers have come down in recent years, especially for homegrown companies expanding abroad.

Benjamin Harburg, managing partner of MSA, a Beijing-based Venture Capital firm, and an investor in Uber, Didi Chuxing and Mobike, has been seeing tech's growth evolve over recent years and has several possible explanations.

"China sends 350,000 students to America every year. America sends about 9,000 to China every year. That's about the same we send to Costa Rica every year," Harburg said.

"This is the world's second largest market and will soon be the world's largest market. Americans on average just do not know China."

According to Harburg, China's global tech growth to boils down to three stages. First, when Chinese public tech companies, such as Alibaba and Tencent, went public.