Competition for collectable wine can be fierce.

Just ask Nicholas Paris, who holds the prestigious Master of Wine designation from the Institute of Masters of Wine in London.

Paris, 42, who has worked in the wine industry for years, once helped field competing bids from two executives at major Fortune 500 firms over a bottle of wine being auctioned at Christie's.

The executives, who were bidding by phone, did not know the identity of whom they were competing with over a 1947 Burgundy. But their determination to win helped drive the price from $8,000 to $50,000.