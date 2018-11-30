How technology is changing rural China

He also talked about screening for diseases from just one picture of an eye. ''In China, we don't have family doctors and a referral system. Everyone will go to the big hospitals, which is why big hospitals are very cramped," he explained. Thus he hoped A.I. would reduce the need for people to go to larger, urban hospitals.

Catrinel Hagivreta, the founder and CEO at MEDIjobs, an A.I.-based recruitment start-up for the health care industry, explained to CNBC why China needs a radical solution like A.I.: "Studies have shown that aging population is a huge problem for China, with one-in-three people being 60 years or older by 2050. On the other hand, in 2016 the Chinese government raised the limit on the number of births per family from one to two, which means more births and a population growth boom," she said via email.

"For the medical industry, those two factors indicate: a growing number of retiring health care specialists and a growing need for health care services … That requires a radical solution like A.I. for health care, which can better allocate resources to patients. Especially in the rural areas, technology like telemedicine is one of the few ways issues like this can be solved," she said.

Meanwhile, Dan Wang, a technology analyst at macro research firm Gavekal Dragonomics, told CNBC via email he thinks A.I. can make an impact, but believes there's room for improvement.

"AI has the potential to significantly improve health-care technologies, especially in medical image processing. On the margin, however, I suspect that low-tech solutions are more important for transforming health care in China. There's still lots of room left to improve the basics of patient care and health administration," he said.