Financial advisors who beat the save-early-and-often drum might want to stifle their agonized groans.

To that point, 59 percent of investors ages 18 to 34 say they already have taken money from their retirement account, according to recent research by E-Trade Financial. That figure has been growing steadily since 2015, when it was 31 percent.

"There's a temptation to access retirement accounts, but it should be an option of last resort," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade.