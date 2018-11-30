European markets point to a muted open as focus turns to the G-20 summit 

As another week draws to a close, investors in Europe will be turning their focus to a G-20 Summit that kicks off in Buenos Aires on Friday. Leaders from around the globe are set to discuss key issues during this two-day meeting, with many investors paying close attention to two leaders in particular: President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

Ahead of the summit, Trump delivered mixed messages concerning a trade relationship with China; telling reporters on Thursday that the U.S. was "very close to doing something" with China, but added that he wasn't sure whether he wanted to go through with it.

Tariffs and trade have been rattling markets in recent months as a tit-for-tat war of words goes on between the two countries.

Another subject expected to cause a stir in Argentina is that of Brexit with continuing as concerns over what the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU will look.

Ahead of the summit, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters that she was concentrating on winning over lawmakers this December, when the parliamentary vote takes place, rather than dwelling on an alternative Brexit deal — or no deal; Reuters reported.

In Europe, government representatives from the EU decided to support a disciplinary move against Italy, when it comes to its debt situation, Reuter reported. Consequently, Italian stocks will be watched closely during today's session, for reaction and any further developments.

Looking to economic data, inflation and unemployment rate figures for the euro area are due out in morning trade.

No major earnings are scheduled.