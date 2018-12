After graduating from Michigan State University in 1995, Stafford began working at Ford, where he built a career as a purchase manager, working his way up to oversee $1 billion worth of accounts and 100 employees.

Yet Stafford, 46, says his lifelong goal of becoming an entrepreneur drove him to abandon the automotive world and jump into commercial real estate — despite not having any experience in the industry.

"I was trying to find a niche business that I could get into that's got a low barrier to entry," Stafford said.

His dream started slowly, with the married father of one starting to flip houses in 2003 while he worked at Ford. Meanwhile, he was developing a business plan take that side hustle full time. A year later, he left the car maker to launch Real Estate Service Solutions Company (RESSCO), a commercial real estate company.