Tesla reportedly achieves Model 3 production rate of 1,000 a day

Tesla has achieved a Model 3 production rate of 1,000 cars per day, according to electric vehicle blog Electrek.

Producing cars at a rate of 1,000 per day would give a weekly production rate of 7,000 cars, assuming the factory is running everyday.

Tesla now wants to maintain that rate and begin reducing the costs of making the Model 3, so the company can profitably produce the car at the originally planned and long-awaited price of $35,000, the report said.

All the versions Tesla has been offering since it began delivering the first Model 3s in July 2017 have higher prices. Musk has said the company needs to sell premium versions of the car in the short term, or Tesla will "die."

