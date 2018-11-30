Autos

Tesla reportedly achieves Model 3 production rate of 1,000 a day

  • Tesla has reached a daily production rate of 1,000 Model 3 cars per day, said a report from Electrek.
  • The goal is to maintain the rate and push down the cost of the car.
Tesla Model 3 vehicles are loaded onto a truck for transport at the company's manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. 
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Tesla Model 3 vehicles are loaded onto a truck for transport at the company's manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. 

Tesla has achieved a Model 3 production rate of 1,000 cars per day, according to electric vehicle blog Electrek.

Producing cars at a rate of 1,000 per day would give a weekly production rate of 7,000 cars, assuming the factory is running everyday.

Tesla now wants to maintain that rate and begin reducing the costs of making the Model 3, so the company can profitably produce the car at the originally planned and long-awaited price of $35,000, the report said.

All the versions Tesla has been offering since it began delivering the first Model 3s in July 2017 have higher prices. Musk has said the company needs to sell premium versions of the car in the short term, or Tesla will "die."

Read the full story at Electrek

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TSLA
---