Tony Robbins: The 2 most important things to do with your money before you turn 30

Eventually, you want to get to the point where "the income that you get off those investments will allow you to live the life you have today without working," says Robbins. The easiest way to get there is to automate your investments — meaning, have your employer do a payroll deduction or have your money taken out of your checking account and sent directly to your investment account.

"I don't care what age you are, if you don't automate it, you're not going to get there," says Robbins. By sending money automatically to your investment account, you won't even have the option of spending it. Plus, when you don't see the money, you'll learn to live without it.

"Most people say, 'I don't have any money to invest. I can't put the money aside to do that,'" says Robbins. Contrary to popular opinion, though, you don't need much money to get started. In fact, with micro-investing apps such as Acorns, you can start with your "spare change."

In your 20s, "you have to decide that a certain amount of money that you make is going to be yours to keep," says Robbins, "and that you're going to be an owner — an investor — not merely somebody that's constantly struggling to buy more things."

Don't miss: These 4 charts will totally change how you think about saving money

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!