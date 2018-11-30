Online oral health company Quip raised $40 million in equity and debt financing. The equity round was led by Sherpa Capital. The company mails sleek electric toothbrushes and other oral care products to subscribers and offers ongoing dental advice.

Rheostat Therapeutics announced $23 million in Series A financing. The start-up works to discover new treatments for neurodegeneration, cognition and rare diseases. The round was led by MRLV, a venture capital group within Merck, and AbbVie Ventures. It also included participation from Amgen Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments and the Mayo Clinic.

Former Snap Chief Strategy Officer Imran Kahn has raised $17.5 million for a new e-commerce start-up, Axios reports. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the investment round, according to Axios. Kahn hasn't commented on the name of the company or what it plans to sell, but an unnamed source tells Axios the start-up with launch in time for the 2019 holiday season.

MondoBrain, an enterprise AI firm, raised $13.3 million in Series A financing, led by French fund Japia. The start-up is headquartered in Virginia and has more than 50 enterprise customers including Airbus and Johnson & Johnson.