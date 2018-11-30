Chick-fil-A has gone from a cult favorite to a dominating presence on the fast food scene. The chicken chain now employs 120,000 people in 2,300 restaurants across 47 states, including New York. It first opened its doors to New Yorkers in October 2015, at the corner of 6th Avenue and 37th street in midtown Manhattan.

This particular location is one of the busiest in the nation, completing up to 3,500 transactions on some days.

To find out what it's actually like to work there, I spent a day with assistant director Monique Mendoza, who let me shadow her during her 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday shift.

Here are the five most surprising things I learned on the job.