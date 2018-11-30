Yes, people do buy cars with big bows on them during the holiday season

As the holidays approach, carmakers are running those familiar holiday sales commercials — complete with falling snow and massive red bows on top of cars.
It's not just good marketing. December is, in fact, one of the biggest months of the year for auto sales as well as one of the best times to buy a car, particularly luxury vehicles. And dealerships often throw the bow in for free during the holidays.
Luxury sales throughout the year make up 12 to 13 percent of total vehicle sales, but around December that rises to 16 percent, said Thomas King, senior vice president of the data & analytics division at J.D. Power. A combination of holiday promotional deals and dealers swapping out the outgoing model year with next year's vehicles makes it a good time for buyers too.