Yes, people do buy cars with big bows on them during the holiday season

Costa Mesa, California company King Size Bows has been making bows for Lexus commercials for years. But they also sell to local dealerships as well as individuals, and they do brisk business over the holidays, said Amber Kingaard-Hughes, who runs the company with her mother Jan Kingaard.

The company keeps bows in stock that are 41 inches long and 31 inches wide for about $50 each. They also custom make bows up to 20 feet long that can run into the thousands of dollars, she said.

The bows make it all the more festive, Kingaard-Hughes said, adding that the company just shipped several of its "Lexus-style" bows to Kenya.

During the holidays, dealerships typically throw one of their in-stock bows in with the car for free, Kingaard-Hughes said. Occasionally though, a dealership will only allow the buyer to take a photo with the bow on the car, before taking the bow back.

"Some customers haven't been too happy when that happens," she said.

Kingaard-Hughes said she once sold a bow to a woman who bought a car for her husband, a rare Corvette — his dream car. His wife refused to let him buy the car months before and then secretly purchased it and stored it. The man was despondent when he found out the car had been sold — not knowing his wife had bought it for him — until she surprised him on Christmas with the car and a King Size Bow on top.