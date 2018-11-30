At this point, if you haven't adjusted your tax withholding at work, you should prepare yourself to owe the IRS or get a smaller refund in 2019.

Though Uncle Sam has repeatedly warned filers with high incomes and dependents, as well as retirees, to ensure that they are withholding sufficient income tax in 2018 in light of the new tax law, many people may not be making the appropriate adjustments.

About 1 in 5 participants surveyed by H&R Block said that they updated their Form W-4 — a document that helps you figure out how much income tax you should withhold from your pay — in response to the tax overhaul.