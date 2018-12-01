European officials have reportedly confirmed that the G-20 meeting in Argentina will result in a communique outlining joint aims from the world's most powerful leaders.

According to Reuters, G-20 leaders have agreed to address reform in the World Trade Organization (WTO), maintain current efforts on climate change, and progress taxation of the digital economy.

The officials also confirmed that "taboo words" in drafting the communique included any reference to protectionism or unfair trade practices. This was seen as important given the ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

The European officials added that writing a trade paragraph early in the process have helped leaders to provisionally agree the text.

Final endorsement of the communique is still needed from all G-20 member nations before the end of the two-day event.