Former president George Herbert Walker Bush, who died late Friday at the age of 94, will lie in state in Washington DC beginning on Monday, before being buried at his presidential library later in the week, his office announced on Saturday.

The remains of the United States' 41st president is expected to depart Houston on Monday, arriving in the nation's capital for a two-day ceremony. Bush will lie in state from Monday evening until Wednesday morning, which President Donald Trump has designated as a national day of mourning. As such all markets will be closed for trading, and most government functions will be put on hold.

According to the itinerary, Bush's remains will leave Washington and return to Texas, where his body will lie in repose until being buried next to his wife in College Station, which is approximately 90 miles from Houston. Former first lady Barbara Bush died in April at the age of 92.

On Saturday, Bush was memorialized by a wave bipartisan tributes to his life and legacy. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the 41st president's funeral, with a host of Washington veterans and former officials are expected to be present.