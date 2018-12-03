Altria in talks to buy cannabis company Cronos Group

Marlboro cigarette maker Altria is in early stage talks to acquire Canadian cannabis producer Cronos, as it seeks to diversify its business beyond traditional smokers, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Cronos has not agreed to any deal and there is no certainty it will do so, the person said.

The news comes as Altria has also eyed a significant minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul, a person familiar with the situation previously told CNBC.

It could not be immediately determined whether Altria's potential acquisition of Cronos would affect its potential stake in Juul.

The deal talks come as the tobacco industry is under pressure. Cigarette sales have declined as older smokers are dying and fewer young people are starting to smoke. Last year, cigarette smoking in the U.S. fell to its lowest point in recorded history last year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Altria did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Cronos declined to comment.

Reuters first reported the talks between Altria and Cronos.