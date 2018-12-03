Bitcoin drops 8% to kick off December 

Bitcoin is kicking off the last month of 2018 with another downward drop.

After ending November deeply in the red, the world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 8 percent on Monday to a low of $3,790.96, according to data from CoinDesk.

At this time last year, bitcoin was beginning its climb to almost $20,000 and ended last December up 40 percent. It entered its hot streak just after Thanksgiving, surging in price largely because retail investors were buying in.

But the tail-end of this year has been a different story: Bitcoin is now down 73 percent since the beginning of January. Twenty-four hour trading volumes are down 56 percent since January 1, while the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen 80 percent.

Other cryptocurrencies also fell on Monday. XRP, the world's second largest by market value, was down 5 percent, according to CoinMarketCap. Ether meanwhile fell 8 percent.