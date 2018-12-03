Congress plans to delay shutdown deadline, border wall fight until the Friday before Christmas

The House and Senate plan to vote this week to push the government shutdown deadline back two weeks, delaying another immigration fight and a possible lapse in funding, a House leadership aide said Monday.

Both chambers aim to approve a funding extension by voice vote before Friday's government shutdown deadline. The measure would keep the government open through Dec. 21.

The Republican-controlled Congress hoped to strike a spending deal with Democrats this week, even as President Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion to fund his proposed border wall raised the prospects of a partial government shutdown. But President George H.W. Bush's death and funeral arrangements shifted the focus in Washington away from funding talks this week.

Trump was set to meet with Senate and House Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, respectively, on Tuesday morning to discuss government funding. They delayed the talks until next week after Bush's death, Democratic aides said Monday.

Congress already funded five government agencies for the next fiscal year. It still needs to pass spending bills for seven more, including the Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Democrats have said they will agree to put no more than $1.6 billion toward border security and fencing, but not the physical wall Trump seeks. Schumer has put the burden on Trump to avoid a government shutdown. The Senate GOP has 51 seats in the chamber and needs nine Democratic votes to pass a spending bill.

House Democrats, who will have control of the chamber starting next month, appear less willing to give the president border security funding than their Senate counterparts.

