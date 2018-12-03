George HW Bush presided over the third best S&P stock market return for a GOP president since 1923

The late George H.W. Bush — remembered as much for his stumbles on the economy as his foreign policy achievements — ironically ranks as the third best GOP president ever for the stock market as measured by the nearly century-old S&P.

During the Texas Republican's one term in the White House from January 1989 to January 1993, the S&P 500 index gained 52 percent, as of Friday's close, trailing only GOP predecessors Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. (President Donald Trump ranks as No. 6 out of the nine Republican leaders since the S&P's inception. The index has gained about 22 percent gain since Trump's January 2017 inauguration.)

As for No. 1 on the Republican side, Ike's two terms in office led to a 130 percent advance in the S&P, which went from 90 stocks to 500 in the middle of his 1953-1961 presidency. Meanwhile, Reagan's eight years in office from 1981 to 1989 produced a 114 percent increase in the S&P 500.