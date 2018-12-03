Most MBA grads make this common mistake, says billion-dollar start-up founder

For many, an MBA seems like a surefire route to a high-powered career with a hefty pay packet to match.

According to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), 89 percent of recent business school graduates secured full-time employment this year. The majority of them were in traditional industries such as services (24 percent), finance and accounting (14 percent) and consulting (13 percent), according to the survey. Almost half of those jobs offered salaries of $125,000 or more, according to a separate study.

But that could be where many grads are going wrong, according to Steven Lam, co-founder and CEO of billion-dollar start-up GoGoVan, an on-demand van-hailing app which aims to solve logistical problems in big Asian cities.

The 32-year-old, who graduated from the University of California-Berkeley's Haas School of Business, said too many students fall into tried and tested MBA careers — namely finance, accounting and consulting — when they could instead use their skills to shake up the business world.

"There are a lot of things out there," Lam told CNBC Make It. "You don't need to be fixated on accounting or finance."