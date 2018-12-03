Qatar quitting OPEC means the oil cartel is now just a 'two-member organization,' oil analyst says

The future of OPEC is on shaky ground, an analyst told CNBC on Monday, after Qatar abruptly announced it would sever ties with the influential oil cartel after almost six decades.

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said at a news conference Monday that Doha would leave OPEC on January 1, 2019. The decision comes just days before OPEC and its allies are scheduled to hold a much-anticipated meeting in Vienna, Austria.

"This is big," Andy Critchlow, head of EMEA energy content at S&P Global Platts, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"In the 20 years that I've been covering OPEC, I can't think of anything that is bigger than this (and) that is a more systemic risk to the future of OPEC."