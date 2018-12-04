All the space department stores take up could build 350 malls—that may be way too much

Even with Sears and Bon-Ton filing for bankruptcy protection this year, and shutting hundreds of locations in the process, there still are more than 350 million square feet of department stores blanketing malls across the U.S. And that's likely way too much.

Companies like Macy's, J.C. Penney and now-bankrupt Sears — which still has hundreds of locations open — continue to evaluate their massive real estate portfolios, and industry analysts expect more store closures to come. In turn, younger digital brands are looking to grow, but not with hundreds of stores of more than 50,000 square feet in size.

A new report from commercial real estate advisory firm Green Street Advisors determined that all the department stores still open in the U.S. could fill 350 average-sized malls — by themselves. That's just how many of them are left, and how big they are. Macy's has the largest share of square footage in malls, followed by Penney, Sears, Dillard's and Belk, based on Green Street's analysis.