Treasury yields continue slide with traders wary of upcoming Fed meeting

U.S. fixed-income traders continue to be wary around the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting this month. Jerome Powell, the central bank's chairman, said last week that the benchmark interest rate was "just below" the neutral level — meaning one that would neither speed up nor slow down economic growth. That remark appeared to backtrack from a previous statement by Powell in which he said rates were still a "long way" from the targeted neutral rate.

The Federal Open Market Committee, which sets the federal funds rate, will gather for a two-day meeting on December 18, where the central bank is strongly expected to hike interest rates.

Investor focus is also attuned to trade developments following the G-20 summit in Argentina. Both Washington and Beijing agreed not to introduce any additional tariffs on each other's imports after January 1. However, confusion over the exact timing of the tariffs cease-fire soured investor sentiment overnight.

In economic data, Redbook sales figures are due at 8:55 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is due to give a speech on tightness in the labor market at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $40 billion in four-week bills, $30 billion in eight-week bills and $26 billion in 52-week bills on Tuesday.

— CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this article.