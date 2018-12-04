Now is a great time for workers looking for a job. According to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American economy added 250,000 jobs in October, and unemployment remained at just 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969.

This tight labor market means that companies must compete to attract and retain talent. Each year, job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor determines the companies that are the Best Places to Work. Glassdoor analyzed company reviews across eight variables: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, likelihood of respondents to recommend the organization to a friend and six month business outlook.

Employers with at least 1,000 employees and at least 75 ratings across the eight attributes are considered for the list.

"In today's tight labor market, job seekers are in the driver's seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job," Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist, said in a statement.

Last year, social media behemoth Facebook topped the list as the the number one best place to work. This year, the company fell to No. 7, reflecting Facebook's undeniably difficult year, as well as increased competition among rival employers.

Here are the 10 best places to work, according to Glassdoor: