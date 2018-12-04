VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

The 10 best places to work in 2019, according to Glassdoor

Employees have lunch at the canteen at Facebook's new headquarters, designed by Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, at Rathbone Place in central London on December 4, 2017.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP | Getty Images
Employees have lunch at the canteen at Facebook's new headquarters, designed by Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, at Rathbone Place in central London on December 4, 2017.

Now is a great time for workers looking for a job. According to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American economy added 250,000 jobs in October, and unemployment remained at just 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969.

This tight labor market means that companies must compete to attract and retain talent. Each year, job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor determines the companies that are the Best Places to Work. Glassdoor analyzed company reviews across eight variables: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, likelihood of respondents to recommend the organization to a friend and six month business outlook.

Employers with at least 1,000 employees and at least 75 ratings across the eight attributes are considered for the list.

"In today's tight labor market, job seekers are in the driver's seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job," Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist, said in a statement.

Last year, social media behemoth Facebook topped the list as the the number one best place to work. This year, the company fell to No. 7, reflecting Facebook's undeniably difficult year, as well as increased competition among rival employers.

Here are the 10 best places to work, according to Glassdoor:

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet
Robert Alexander/Getty Images
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet

10. Southwest Airlines

Industry: Transportation

Mission: "The mission of Southwest Airlines is dedication to the highest quality of customer service delivered with a sense of warmth, friendliness, individual pride and company spirit."

Glassdoor rating: 4.4

9. lululemon

Industry: Apparel

Mission: "Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998, lululemon athletica is a technical athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training and most other sweaty pursuits."

Glassdoor rating: 4.4

8. Google

Industry: Internet services

Mission: "Our mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful."

Glassdoor rating: 4.4

7. Facebook

Industry: Social media

Mission: "Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what's going on in the world and to share and express what matters to them."

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

6. LinkedIn

Industry: Social media

Mission: "The mission of LinkedIn is simple: connect the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful."

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

Boston Consulting Group
Source: Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group

5. Boston Consulting Group

Industry: Management consulting

Mission: "Our mission is clear. We go deep to unlock insight and have the courage to act. We bring the right people together to challenge established thinking and drive transformation. We work with our clients to build the capabilities that enable organizations to achieve sustainable advantage. We are shaping the future. Together."

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

4. Procore Technologies

Industry: Software

Mission: "Procore connects people, applications and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects — safely, on time and within budget."

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

3. In-N-Out Burger

Industry: Food service

Mission: "Since 1948, we have maintained a simple philosophy — serve only the highest quality product, prepare it in a clean and sparkling environment and serve it in a warm and friendly manner."

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

2. Zoom Video Communications

Industry: Communications

Mission: "Founded in 2011, Zoom's mission is to develop a people-centric cloud service that transforms the real-time collaboration experience and improves the quality and effectiveness of communications forever."

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

1. Bain & Company

Industry: Management consulting

Mission: "At Bain, we are guided by our mission to have a transformative impact on our clients and abide by our True North values — our unwavering commitment to always do the right thing by our clients, our people and our communities. We help our clients create such high levels of value that together we set new standards of excellence in our respective industries."

Glassdoor rating: 4.6

Bain’s office in Chicago
Source: Bain & Company
Bain’s office in Chicago

Management consulting firm Bain & Company topped the Glassdoor's list as the best place to work in 2019.

Bain employees tell Glassdoor that the company does a good job of investing in their workers and making them feel supported. "Bain fosters a really supportive and fun work environment. At a local level, my colleagues are at once my mentors, confidantes and closest friends," says an associate consultant from Los Angeles.

"Working for Bain & Company is an experience that I would not trade for the world. Bain offers outstanding compensation for all its employees," writes an office services specialist from Atalanta.

Chamberlain says this commitment to investing in workers is a key part of making a company a great place to work.

"For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance," he says. "Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

How much you have to earn to be middle class
How much money you have to make to be middle-class   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...