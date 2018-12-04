In a marketing campaign launched Tuesday, Burger King is selling its trademark Whopper for a penny.

The secret to getting the burger for 1 cent? Go (close) to a McDonald's.

"Today, the Burger King brand is turning more than 14,000 McDonald's into Burger King restaurants. Sort of," Burger King says in a written statement emailed to CNBC Make It.

To get the deal, users have to download the Burger King app on their phones. Then when a user goes within 600 feet of any of more than 14,000 McDonald's restaurants, the app uses geolocation technology to "unlock" the Whopper-for-a-penny deal. (The deal is not available in Alaska or Hawaii, according to Burger King.)

"Once the 1 [cent] Whopper sandwich order is placed, the user will be 'detoured' away from McDonald's, as the app navigates them to the nearest Burger King restaurant for pick up," Burger King says.

The Whopper Detour promotion can only be used once, Burger King says.

The deal will be available through Dec. 12.

The price of a Whopper outside of the deal varies by restaurant location, Burger King's website says, but FastFoodMenuPrices.com, puts the price at $4.19.

It's not the first time a fast food joint has pulled a unique publicity stunt.

In October, to celebrate its 3,000th restaurant opening, select locations of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, a popular fried chicken fast-food chain with stores across the country, sold wings battered in champagne and covered in 24 karat, edible gold for $5.

Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International acquired Popeyes for $1.8 billion in 2017.

