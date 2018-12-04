The White House's muddled message on Trump's China trade truce is another headache for markets

It's been just three days since President Donald Trump announced that U.S.-China relations had taken a "big leap forward" after an "extraordinary" three hour meeting in Buenos Aires.
But in that time, a steady stream of vague and conflicting messages from White House economic advisers has tamped down early optimism among U.S. investors that what happened in Argentina represented a breakthrough in U.S. trade relations with its largest trading partner.
As the Dow plunged nearly 800 points on Tuesday, driven largely by a sell-off in bank stocks and signs in the bond market of a looming economic slowdown, the White House appeared helpless to staunch the bleeding.
With no clear message or discernible strategy from the president on the China trade talks, what had seemed just a few days ago like it could be a shot in the arm to the U.S. economy, by Tuesday only added to the grim uncertainty facing investors.
In a break from the usual protocol for top-level trade talks, the U.S. and China did not release a joint statement following Saturday's meeting, leaving observers to interpret for themselves what the talks accomplished based on two very different readouts.