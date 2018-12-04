Read special counsel Mueller's sentencing memo for Michael Flynn

Special counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday night filed a memo recommending a relatively light sentence for President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The memo almost completely blacks out the details what Flynn told the special counsel's office.

Flynn is due to be sentenced Dec. 18 in U.S. District Court in Washington for a crime of lying to federal agents about his conversations with a top Russian diplomat during the presidential transition from late 2016 into early 2017.

Read Robert Mueller's sentencing recommendation for Michael Flynn below: