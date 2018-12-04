Scandinavian airline SAS posted on Tuesday a bigger rise than expected in fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profit but warned of an increased loss in its current quarter due to higher fuel costs and more competition.

Pretax profit for the August to October period was 809 million Swedish crowns ($90.1 million) against a year-ago 657 million and mean forecast of 729 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it expects to deliver a positive result before tax and nonrecurring items in its fiscal year 2018/19.

Rickard Gustafson, the CEO of Scandinavian Airlines, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" the company still has work to do to ensure it has a solid offering for customers and continues to increase efficiencies.

"We anticipate that it's going to be a very, very competitive environment," he said, adding that there's the potential for price reductions in the short term.