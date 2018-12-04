Dow futures point to a negative open amid doubts over the US-China trade deal

Stock futures pointed to a negative open on Tuesday amid questions over whether the U.S.-China trade agreement will resolve the two countries' dispute in the long term.

At around 4:30 a.m., Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 157 points lower, implying a negative open of -153 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also in the red.

The U.S. and China over the weekend agreed at the G-20 summit in Argentina to hold off on any additional tariffs on each other's goods on January 1, in order to allow trade talks to continue.

But discrepancies over when that truce would begin has led to confusion. While President Donald Trump's economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, told reporters Monday that the cease-fire would start from January 1, the White House later issued a corrected statement saying that the 90-day truce period would start on December 1.