Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Marvell Technology and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose as much as 1 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings report beat analysts' estimates. The company reported earnings of 45 cents a share on revenue of $7.95 billion. Analysts had expected 43 cents a share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

HP Enterprise segments Hybrid IT and Intelligent Edge revenues were above estimates, while financial services were below analysts' estimates.

Shares of chipmaker Marvell Technology gained over 4.5 percent during after hours trading on Tuesday. The company narrowly beat third-quarter earnings expectations, reporting 33 cents per share versus an estimate of 32 cents per share. Marvell reported $851 million in revenue, surpassing estimates of $844 million, but reported weak guidance for fourth-quarter revenue.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares plummeted 7 percent during after hours trading Tuesday despite beating estimates for the third quarter. The retail chain reported earnings of 32 cents a share on $284 million revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of 31 cents a share on $278 million revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Refinitiv. Comparable sales were up 4.6 percent versus 3.1 percent estimated.

The company also reported a cash balance of $0.7 million at the end of the third quarter compared to $42.2 million a year ago. The retailer used $42 million cash on hand to purchase 12 former Toys "R" Us stores, according to a press release.

MongoDB shares climbed 3 percent after the company reported smaller-than-expected losses of 30 cents per share. Analysts estimated losses of 40 cents per share. The database program company also beat expectations on revenue, reporting $65 million revenue versus $60.3 million expected. MongoDB's fourth-quarter guidance was strong.