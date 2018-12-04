The 'yield curve' explained and whether it really is a barometer for the economy and markets

Popular culture focuses on the stock market, but Wall Street keeps its eyes on bonds.

Bond trading has created big fortunes for some of finance's most colorful personalities, and its has brought down Nobel Prize-winning economists who got stuck on the wrong side of a trade.

But bonds are also important to Wall Street for their predictive qualities. Analysts pay an enormous amount of attention to U.S. government bonds, specifically to the difference in their interest rates. They compare the rate on the 2-year Treasury, for example, to that of the benchmark 10-year Treasury.

The analysts plot out these rates on a spectrum and watch them move around. Then they use this data to predict where the economy and stock and bond markets are headed.

Volatile oil prices, trade tensions, political uncertainty — all of it gets reflected in the bond market. And there's a lot of talk these days about a coma-inducing term Wall Street gives this spectrum: the yield curve.

Normally, the 10-year note would have a higher rate than the 2-year note. If you drew a line between them on a graph, it would be an upward sloping curve, starting with the 2-year on the left and moving to the 10-year on the right. The higher rate for the longer-term bond compensates an investor for the greater risk that inflation will chip away at the value of that investment over time.

Source: FactSet

Higher long-term rates reflect expectations that growth will continue. But when the difference between the short- and long-term rates narrows, it's a signal that people are less convinced growth is here to stay. The yield curve is a barometer of this sentiment.

Longer-term rates have been stubbornly low and slow to react to the Federal Reserve's efforts to push rates higher. Since the Fed's rate hikes have more immediate effect on the 2-year notes, this has created what some see as a worrisome dynamic in the market.