Uber's India business has topped $1.6 billion in annualized bookings, according to internal email

Uber has been selling off its local businesses in big emerging markets like China and Southeast Asia. But the company's India unit isn't going anywhere.

In an email obtained by CNBC, Uber's India head Pradeep Parameswaran told company executives, including CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and CFO Nelson Chai, that Uber India reached an annualized bookings rate of $1.64 billion in the third quarter.

Parameswaran wrote that Uber will close the year in its "strongest position ever — as the ride-sharing leader in India." He said the company doubled its engineering team as of the third quarter and plans to double again next year in its two big hubs of Bangalore and Hyderabad.

India marks Uber's last stand in Asia. The San Francisco-based company spent billions of dollars building its business across the region, before ultimately consolidating with local players. In 2016, Uber sold off its China operations to Didi Chuxing for a 20 percent stake in its former rival, and in March of this year Uber sold its business in eight countries across Southeast Asia for a 27.5 percent stake in regional leader Grab. Uber also merged its Russian business with Yandex in 2017.

But India has presented some problems for Uber as well. In 2014, a 26-year-old woman in New Delhi was raped and assaulted by a driver, who was arrested and sentenced to life in prison. Uber was banned from operating in New Delhi from late 2014 until mid-2015.

Eric Alexander, the head of Uber's Asia Pacific business, was fired in 2017 after reports that he obtained the medical records of the woman who had been raped and showed it to executives including then CEO Travis Kalanick.

The company appears determined to stick it out. Earlier this year, Khosrowshahi told local media that India was one of Uber's healthiest markets and said "we believe in controlling our own destiny in India."

In a statement to CNBC, Uber said that "India remains a globally strategic market." The company plans "to invest heavily in our people and our products in India, and we're excited about what's ahead," the statement said.