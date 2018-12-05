10 useful and thoughtful holiday gifts for your boss that are under $30

Finding a holiday gift for your boss that's thoughtful, appropriate (and maybe even fun) isn't easy. We've put together this list to help you find the perfect gift for your boss.
1. "Principles: Life and Work"
"Principles: Life and Work" is a modern classic by billionaire Ray Dalio that your boss will appreciate for years to come.
Price: $20.40
Buy: Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio
2. Moleskine weekly planner
Price: $21.24
Buy: Weekly planner
Moleskine weekly planners help your boss unplug while planning next year's big goals.
3. Business card holder
Price: $7.85
Buy: Business card holder
A business card case, which can be monogrammed with an initial, is a simple gesture that can help your boss stay organized.
4. A mini air plant terrarium
Price: $14.95
Buy: Air Plant Terrarium
A little greenery can create a more relaxing space in the office or at home. Office-friendly plants like air plants or succulents are also easy to care for.
5. Decision paperweight
Price: $17
Buy: Decision paperweight
A functional and entertaining paperweight will add a sense of whimsy to your boss's desk. It might even help you and your team get more done.
6. Mr. Coffee mug Warmer
Price: $15
Buy: Coffee Mug Warmer
An inexpensive but efficient mug warmer will keep your boss's coffee steaming throughout the morning.
7. World's best boss mug
Price: $16.95
Buy: World's best boss mug
If your big bosses are a fan of both coffee, tea or "The Office," this mug is a no-brainer. And unlike Michael Scott, your managers won't need to buy it for themselves.
8. Desk calendar
Price: $14.99
Buy: Desk Calendar
Page-a-day calendars are always useful and this "New Yorker" desk calendar is a witty addition to any desktop.
9. Go Travel slimline power bank
Price: $14
Buy: Power Bank
Save your boss's day with this slim and easy-to-transport power bank that will ensure that your manager never needs to scrounge for an outlet.
10. Tea gift box
Price: $22
Buy: Tea presentation box
An elegant gift box with a range of organic teas can upgrade your boss's morning routine.
Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.
