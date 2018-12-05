Buy McDonald's because solid fundamentals will continue to drive gains: Portfolio Manager   

Within the broader sector, Stephanie Link, "Halftime Report" trader and Nuveen Global Head of Equities Research, has her eye on one particular staples stock -- McDonald's.

She added the fast food giant to her portfolio because she thinks the company's restructuring efforts will push the stock to new highs.

"You have a restructuring story. You have a capex reduction story in the next couple of years. You have a margin expansion story as they refranchise...you're going to see better free cash flow ahead and higher ROIC [return on invested capital]," she said.