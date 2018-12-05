Egypt's pound set to weaken as banks deplete their foreign currency reserves

Egypt's state banks have reportedly been propping up the Egyptian pound by selling their foreign exchange assets -- a strategy that can only last a few more months, economists warn.

The pound has performed notably well compared to its other emerging market counterparts, falling only one percent against the dollar this year amid a wider EM sell-off. It has held between 17.78 and 17.98 to the dollar over the last six months, according to Reuters.

But capital flight out of Egypt has seen foreign holdings of Egyptian treasury bonds drop by $8 billion and the stock market fall by 30 percent, pressuring the currency.

Rather than intervening itself -- a move that would draw swift rebuke from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which in 2016 provided the country a $12 billion loan package -- the central bank has leaned on state-owned banks to sell its foreign currency assets to offset that pressure, bankers and economists say. But propping up the pound by meeting that demand for hard currency has also meant a sharp and unsustainable drop in banks' foreign assets, according to economic consultancy Capital Economics.

"It's difficult to know for how long this process could be sustained. At the current rate of depletion, banks would exhaust their FX assets in eight months," the consultancy wrote in a note published Tuesday, describing Egypt's commercial banks as having "depleted their own FX assets."

Between April and September of this year, banks' foreign assets nearly halved, falling from $20.61 billion in April to $12.15 billion in September, their lowest level since early 2017. Reports of state-owned banks serving as the main suppliers of foreign currency may indicate backdoor intervention by the government, analysts have said.