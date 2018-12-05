More millennials think it's a priority to buy a home than to get married or have kids

Millennials want to become homeowners more than they want to get married or have kids.

A full 72 percent of millennials list owning a home as a top priority, according to Bank of America's 2018 Homebuyer Insights Report, which surveyed 2,000 adults who currently own a home or plan to in the future. By contrast, 50 percent list getting married and 44 percent say having children.

Kathy Cummings, senior vice president of homeownership solutions and affordable housing programs at Bank of America, tells CNBC Make It that there are several reasons young people prioritize homeownership over other goals, including the desire to secure a stable housing situation before starting a family.

Many millennials want to buy because the idea makes them feel "mature, more responsible," Cummings says, and "more like an adult. I think that those are all driving factors for wanting to be a homeowner."

Over half think homeownership translates to "personal success," Bank of America finds, and over a third of respondents say owning would make them feel "independent" or "established."