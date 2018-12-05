If you're like other retirees, you're eager to see just how big your Social Security check will be next year.

The Social Security Administration has released its cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, notices online.

To find out what your payment will be, log on to your My Social Security account. Your cost-of-living adjustment will be found in the message center.

Be warned: It may take more than one try in order to access your notice.

More from Fixed Income Strategies:

Investors avoid emerging markets due to currency volatility

What to do with an old 401(k)? Very little

Save for retirement ... even without an employer 401(k)

"While thousands and thousands of our beneficiaries are accessing their notices online, our online portal is experiencing higher than normal volumes of log in attempts," a Social Security spokeswoman said. "Some of our customers are not receiving their one-time pass code.

"If they experience this problem, we ask them to please try again later."

Social Security recipients will get a 2.8 percent increase in 2019, following a cost-of-living adjustment announced by the agency in October.

That marks the biggest hike since 2012, when the cost-of-living adjustment was 3.6 percent.