Work

You're more likely to lose your job by 2026 if you're working in one of these 10 disappearing occupations

Stress labor worker
Westend61 | Getty Images

There are more than 7 million job openings in the U.S. right now.

Still, many occupations are expected to shrink significantly in the near future. Positions like nurse practitioner and home health aide are expected to see continued job growth through 2026, while jobs like telephone operator and typist are expected to see a major decrease in demand.

That's according to a report released by personal finance site GoBankingRates. Using the latest job growth data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), GoBankingRates looked at the jobs that are predicted to see the biggest increase and decrease in employment between 2016 and 2026.

The site also used BLS data to identify the median annual salary for each of these positions. The pay for the jobs listed here ranges from $34,500 to $60,000.

When working from home isn't work out
mapodile | E+ | Getty Images

If job security is a big factor for you in your search, you'll want to steer clear of the 10 positions below:

10. Telephone Operators

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 22.6 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $36,320

9. Computer Operators

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 22.8 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $44,270

8. Pourers and Casters, Metal

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 23.4 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $38,210

7. Foundry Mold and Coremakers

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 24 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $35,140

Employees working on a car assembly line of France's Renault and China's Dongfeng factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on on February 1, 2016.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images
Employees working on a car assembly line of France's Renault and China's Dongfeng factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on on February 1, 2016.

6. Electronic Equipment Installers and Repairers, Motor Vehicles

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 25.6 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $34,530

5. Watch Repairers

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 29.7 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $35,770

4. Word Processors and Typists

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 33.1 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $39,740

To show grit, don't give up on difficult problems the first time around.
Hero Images/Getty Images
To show grit, don't give up on difficult problems the first time around.

3. Parking Enforcement Workers

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 35.3 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $39,030

2. Respiratory Therapy Technicians

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 56.3 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $50,350

1. Locomotive Firers

Employment change between 2016 and 2026: 78.6 percent decrease

Median annual salary: $60,360

If you're worried about the future of your industry, or you're simply at a point where you want to switch careers, economists say now is the perfect time to make a change. According to Glassdoor's Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain, the jobs that are seeing the most growth are in the business services and technology field. That's why, he says, it's important for job-seekers to demonstrate their tech skills when talking to future employers.

"You should have some ability to work with data," he told CNBC Make It in September. "It doesn't necessarily mean you have to be a data scientist, but more businesses today are making decisions with data, and they are expecting employees to be more fluent there."

But when considering the jobs on this list, GoBankingRates writer Joel Anderson says one clear commonality is that many of these roles will be replaced by automation and artificial intelligence very soon, regardless of industry.

"Three of the positions with the largest projected percentage decline are people whose job is to interact with technology, " he tells CNBC Make It. "It's not just manufacturing jobs that fall victim to the changing economy."

