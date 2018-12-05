There are more than 7 million job openings in the U.S. right now.

Still, many occupations are expected to shrink significantly in the near future. Positions like nurse practitioner and home health aide are expected to see continued job growth through 2026, while jobs like telephone operator and typist are expected to see a major decrease in demand.

That's according to a report released by personal finance site GoBankingRates. Using the latest job growth data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), GoBankingRates looked at the jobs that are predicted to see the biggest increase and decrease in employment between 2016 and 2026.

The site also used BLS data to identify the median annual salary for each of these positions. The pay for the jobs listed here ranges from $34,500 to $60,000.