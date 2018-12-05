Watch: SpaceX launches resupply mission to International Space Station 

[The stream is slated to start at 12:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX is set to launch its latest mission for NASA from Florida on Wednesday, sending supplies and experiments to the International Space Station.

The rocket launch will be livestreamed from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. This is SpaceX's 16th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA (or CRS-16, for short).

This is SpaceX's 20th mission of the year, a record for Elon Musk's company.

CRS-16 was delayed earlier this week when "mold was found on food bars for a rodent investigation," NASA said in a blog post on Monday. The food bars were replaced and the launch is now ready to go.