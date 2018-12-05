If you invested $1,000 in Microsoft and Apple at IPO, this one would have made you 4 times as rich

If you had invested in either Apple or Microsoft at the time of its initial public offering, or IPO, your gamble would have paid off big time. But one of these tech heavyweights would have earned you significantly more than the other.

A $1,000 investment in Apple on the day of its IPO on December 12, 1980, would be worth more than $425,000 today, according to CNBC calculations. However, a $1,000 investment in Microsoft on the day of its IPO on March 13, 1986, would be worth more than $1.7 million, or around four times more.

Those figures include price appreciation and dividends. Returns also account for stock splits and other corporate events.

While both Apple and Microsoft stock have performed well, any individual stock can over- or under-perform and past returns do not predict future results.