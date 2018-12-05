Time is running out to give your Medicare coverage a checkup and make changes for 2019.

The program's annual enrollment period ends Dec. 7. If you take no action, you'll automatically remain enrolled in your current plan.

However, if you pass on the opportunity to see whether a better option exists, that decision could come with a cost.

"You could end up with surprise bills because your providers are no longer participating in your plan or because your medication costs went up," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino in New York and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.