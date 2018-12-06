Top 10 states to make the most money from investing in real estate

Investing in real estate isn't as simple as investing in equities. But some wealthy investors like real estate because of the potential for great returns.

There are several ways to invest in property. You can become a landlord or buy a property to rehab and flip. Or you can put money into a real estate investment trust or real estate investment groups: two other ways to invest without the hassle of dealing with a tenant or putting up drywall.

If you want to really stretch your real estate dollar, check out this list of top 10 states from a GoBankingRates study that shows you where you could make the most.

The personal finance site made its calculations using data from Zillow: the average list price of a home across each state's three largest real estate markets and the one-year increase in median home values for those markets. GOBankingRates also factored in local purchasing power parity based on the value of $100 in each state, from the Tax Foundation.