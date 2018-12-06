Cramer's lightning round: Take a long-term view on JP Morgan's stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co.: "My charitable trust owns it. If I hadn't mentioned it and it was therefore frozen, we would've picked some up today after listening to [CEO Jamie Dimon]. Now, I know that stock isn't going to go up right now, but I've got a feeling. I mean, Warren Buffett's in there buying the bank stocks hand over fist. He's taking a long-term view. You are. I am. That's right."

PRA Health Sciences Inc.: "I like the contract research organizations. I like yours. But the one I like is [Charles River Labs]."

Funko Inc.: "We talked to them. I thought it was an interesting situation. But, you know what, there's so many great blue-chip stocks that are down that I think we ought to stick with Charles River Labs. Bingo!"

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of JPMorgan Chase.