In its fourth year of running a top employers list for France, Glassdoor has seen several companies — like Thales and Airbus — make a reappearance over the years. This December however, the company that's been hailed as the best place to work for 2019 is a newcomer to France's list: fashion designer Hermes.

It's fair to say that France is renowned for its luxury brands, yet Hermes is the only group from this field to make it into this year's top 10, with Louis Vuitton and L'Oreal coming in at 11 and 16 respectively. Instead, a few other industries fill the top 10, including transportation and retail.

To compile, Glassdoor assessed the input that workers give when offering feedback, in addition to recent ratings, which are on a scale from 1 to 5. The top 10 firms found in this Glassdoor list surpassed the average global rating of 3.4; with each group receiving a figure of 4.2 or higher.

CNBC Make It breaks down the top 10: