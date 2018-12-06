Israel's Lebanon border operation seen as a political move by embattled Netanyahu

The announcement is significant because while Israel has found numerous tunnels dug by Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza, this is the first public revelation of a tunnel — 200 meters long and 25 meters deep — into Israel built by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Israel said the operations would "not be limited to Israeli territory," according to a government spokesman. Hezbollah has not yet made any comment.

But while the operation will have political and security implications for both Lebanon and Israel, the situation is unlikely to escalate, experts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group say.

"A major escalation between Israel and Hezbollah remains unlikely and is only slightly affected by the Israeli operation along the border," Eurasia said in an analyst report published Wednesday. "Both Israel and Hezbollah share a strong interest in avoiding conflict."

The two sides have amassed significant deterrent capability since the Second Lebanese War in 2006, which saw more than a thousand people killed in the span of a month. Israel estimates that the Shia militant group has accumulated around 150,000 missiles and rockets, which would enable it to incur far more damage on Israeli territory than it could have a decade ago.

And Israel has expanded its military doctrine to allow immediately deploying "overwhelming" military force in the event of a conflict with Hezbollah, meaning much more destructive and protracted fighting than in previous years.