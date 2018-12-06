Tony Robbins: How to have the best year of your life

New year, new you.

The holidays are approaching and 2019 will be here soon.

To make 2019 the best year of your life, you have to be clear about what you want, says life coach Tony Robbins, who famously overcame poverty and a traumatic childhood to achieve tremendous success. Currently, Robbins has 54 businesses with total sales of $6 billion per year, according to Success magazine.

"If you want the best year ever of your life, you're going to have to come up with a vision," Robbins says in Success. "What do you want? What's going to be different this year? What do you want to change, what do you want to transform?"

And when creating that vision, be realistic.

"Most people overestimate what they're going to do in a year, and they underestimate what they can do in a decade, or two or three or four," Robbins says.

Also, as you move towards your goals, you are going have to deal with the uncertainty inherent in newness, says Robbins and that will be hard. Our brains are terrible at dealing with uncertainty, he says, but you have to learn to be okay with being uncomfortable and uncertain if you want to move forward.

"We all want certainty so bad," Robbins says. "But if you're totally certain every moment, what's going to happen? You'd be bored. So we need uncertainty. We need a lot of it."

Robbins shared with Success his five steps to have the best year of your life.