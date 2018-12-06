After winning a Golden Globe last year, on Thursday, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan snagged another Golden Globe nomination for her starring role in the Amazon series. But the actress reveals her first apartment in New York City was much less marvelous than her character's roomy Upper West Side abode.

Brosnahan tells Apartment Therapy that her first apartment, in fact, was a ground-floor unit with two bedrooms and one bath — which she shared with three other roommates. The apartment was in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, and at the time, Brosnahan was a student at New York University.

"We were on top of each other…" she says. "When the first person got up in the morning, everyone was then up. That was tough."

She says she paid $1,250 a month for her own room (Manhattan rents are high), while one of the other girls slept in the living room behind a fake wall they had installed, a "glorified closet," she says. The two other girls shared the second bedroom.

"It was our first apartment," adds Brosnahan. "We knew way too much about each other."

Brosnahan recalls the apartment as being dark (there was only one window) and says there were some unwanted guests: "It was the ground floor so we had lots of critters," she says.

Still, it was cozy, she says.

"We couldn't afford decorations, so my mother basically gave us a lot of stuff she didn't want anymore that she had sitting in the basement," Brosnahan says. " So I had all these very strange vintage canvases that had been ripped off of their frames. They were all frayed around the edges, which actually looked really cool! They had very strange paintings of creepy women on them."

"But I really dug it," she adds. "I also had a couple of vintage clocks. It felt a little bit like 'Alice in Wonderland.'"

On the show, Brosnahan, 27, plays Midge Maisel, who lives a sharply different New York City lifestyle. In fact, an Upper West Side apartment in the same building used to shoot Midge's apartment was listed in April for $1.82 million.

Brosnahan won a 2018 Golden Globe for her performance as Midge, a 1950s housewife who decides to become a stand-up comic. For the 2019 Golden Globes, she's nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series (musical or comedy), while the show itself is nominated for best television series in the musical or comedy category.

Though success is sweet, Brosnahan appreciates the time she spent in that small apartment in Chelsea; she remembers sitting on the couch and the floor with her roommates, talking about "everything and nothing." They would drink coffee together in the mornings, and wine at night.

"Looking back on it, it feels kind of romantic," she says.

