Southwest Airlines flight overruns runway in Burbank

A Southwest Airlines flight overran the runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California on Thursday, the airline said.

No injuries were reported of the 112 passengers and five crew members, airline spokeswoman Brandy King said in an email.

Flight 278 was arriving in Burbank from Oakland on Thursday morning, landing in a collapsible portion of runway that aims to stop planes from sliding farther and causing potential damage to other people and property. Passengers have deplaned, the airline said.

The airport said it remains open and that one of its runways is closed to the incident but another is open.

The plane rolled onto an airport safety feature, known as the Engineered Materials Arresting System, lightweight blocks that planes can slice through to stop their slide.

A Boeing 737 carrying then-vice presidential nominee Mike Pence overran the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport and into the so-called EMAS in October 2016.