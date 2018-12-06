This map shows where in the US cyber crime costs people the most

Data breaches like last week's massive Marriott hack are becoming all too common. Last year, the Identity Theft Resource Center tracked over 1,500 instances.

Yet data breaches are only the beginning: The stolen information can then be used in a variety of frauds and scams. Overall, cyber crimes, which include both attacks and digital fraud, are at a six-year high. Last year, over 300,000 people in the U.S. fell victim to such crimes, according to Comparitech's analysis of data from the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center annual report, and losses topped $1.2 billion.

Comparitech, which crunched the numbers to determine the average monetary losses per victim in each state in 2017, finds that people in Arizona lost the most, with $9,251 per victim. That's over $1,700 more in average, per-person losses than in Massachusetts, which placed second.

Iowa, South Dakota and Washington rounded out the top five states with the highest per-person costs.

Part of the reason Arizona stands out, Comparitech reports, is that the state experienced a lot of business email compromise scams, in which realistic emails, purportedly from senior management, ask employees for sensitive information such as W-2s.