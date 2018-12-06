Wall Street set to tank again | Oil prices fall 4% | Canada arrests Huawei's CFO

Futures were lower this morning after the CFO of China's Huawei was arrested in Canada, sparking worries about a deterioration of US-China relations and an escalation of the trade dispute. The Nasdaq could move further into correction. (CNBC)
* European markets slide amid trade worries (CNBC)
* Huawei CFO arrest hits Asian tech stocks hard (CNBC)
Oil prices fell 4 percent today after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said that a cut of 1 million barrels per day would be enough for OPEC and its allied oil producers. Saudi Arabia has been leading calls for the group to trim output. (CNBC)
ADP will release its November report on private sector employment at 8:15 a.m. ET. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government is out with its first revision of third-quarter productivity and trade deficit figures. At the same time, the Labor Department's weekly report on initial jobless claims releases. At 10 a.m. ET, the Institute For Supply Management is out with its November nonmanufacturing index. (CNBC)
H&R Block (HRB), Kroger (KR) and Children's Place (PLCE) are among the companies set to release quarterly earnings this morning, while American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Lululemon (LULU) and Broadcom (AVGO) are among the companies out with earnings numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)