Morning Brief

Wall Street set to tank again | Oil prices fall 4% | Canada arrests Huawei's CFO

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were lower this morning after the CFO of China's Huawei was arrested in Canada, sparking worries about a deterioration of US-China relations and an escalation of the trade dispute. The Nasdaq could move further into correction. (CNBC)

* European markets slide amid trade worries (CNBC)
* Huawei CFO arrest hits Asian tech stocks hard (CNBC)

Oil prices fell 4 percent today after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said that a cut of 1 million barrels per day would be enough for OPEC and its allied oil producers. Saudi Arabia has been leading calls for the group to trim output. (CNBC)

ADP will release its November report on private sector employment at 8:15 a.m. ET. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government is out with its first revision of third-quarter productivity and trade deficit figures. At the same time, the Labor Department's weekly report on initial jobless claims releases. At 10 a.m. ET, the Institute For Supply Management is out with its November nonmanufacturing index. (CNBC)

H&R Block (HRB), Kroger (KR) and Children's Place (PLCE) are among the companies set to release quarterly earnings this morning, while American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Lululemon (LULU) and Broadcom (AVGO) are among the companies out with earnings numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Canada arrested Huawei's CFO in Vancouver, where she is facing extradition to the United States. The shock arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Chinese tech giant Huawei's founder, is riling authorities in Beijing. (CNBC & Reuters)

* Arrest of Huawei CFO shows 'the gloves are now fully off,' says Eurasia Group (CNBC)

President Donald Trump called on China to seek the death penalty for distributors of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid linked to thousands of deaths in the United States each year. China is the largest source of the drug. (CNBC)

* Why states might start taxing opioids (Axios)

Mike Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg LP, said he will likely try to sell his company if he becomes president. It would probably fetch more than $40 billion in a sale, according to two investment bankers familiar with its finances. (CNBC)

Former President George H.W. Bush's body was carried inside St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston yesterday. And mourners, some dressed in their finest and some in the clothing of blue-collar workers, paid final respects. (USA Today)

A weather system that's gaining strength in California will become a powerful six-day, coast-to-coast storm, the National Weather Service said. At least a dozen states are expected to see snow and more than 20 will see rain. (USA Today)

Artie Starrs, president of Pizza Hut U.S., told investors he is "dissatisfied" with the company's growth as same-store sales lag. It committed $130 million in 2017 to improve Pizza Hut's equipment, technology and advertisements. (CNBC)

Google plans to kill chat app Allo by the middle of next year, it said in a blog post, confirming a report. The app will stop work in March 2019, at which point users will have to download any conversations they want to save. (CNBC)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared video of the company's rocket booster splashing down just off the Florida coast after missing its intended target. Musk tweeted that the rocket "appears to be undamaged" and "is transmitting data." (CNBC)

The U.K. Parliament have released internal Facebook (FB) emails. Lawmakers say they show how execs, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, gave some developers special access to user data and contemplated charging for access. (WSJ)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Brown-Forman (BF.B) matched forecasts with quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share, but revenue fell below forecasts as the spirits producer felt the impact of tariffs imposed on its spirits in key European markets.

Deere (DE) raised its quarterly dividend by seven cents to 76 cents per share, an increase of about 10 percent.

Wells Fargo (WFC) fired about three dozen managers over the sales scandal that came to light two years ago, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said the bank had notified the OCC of the move.

CVS Health (CVS) announced a new "guaranteed net cost" option for customers of its pharmacy benefit management operation. Customers who choose that option will be guaranteed to get all rebates, discounts, or other fees that the drug makers pay to CVS.

Mastercard (MA) increased its quarterly dividend to 33 cents per share from 25 cents, an increase of 32 percent. The payment network operator also announced a $6.5 billion share repurchase program.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) announced a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization, increasing the defense contractor's total buyback authorization to $4.1 billion.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 45 cents per share, two cents above estimates, while the enterprise hardware and software company's revenue also beat forecasts. Results were driven by stronger demand for storage and data center products.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) came in one cent ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 33 cents per share, with revenue also above estimates. However, the semiconductor maker also issued lower-than-expected current quarter guidance.

WATERCOOLER

Fans on social media are still discussing this week's new trailer of Disney's (DIS) "Captain Marvel," which takes place before the events of "Iron Man," "Incredible Hulk," and "Thor" and will incorporate the events of "Avengers: Infinity War." (The Verge)

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DIS
---
HD
---