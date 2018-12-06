Watch President George HW Bush's funeral service

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The funeral service for George H.W. Bush will be held Thursday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, before the 41st U.S. president is laid to rest.

The life and service of the late president, who died Friday at age 94, have been honored in Washington, D.C., throughout the week. Bush's body had lain in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building, and he was spoken about fondly by friends, family and colleagues at a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.